New traffic lights for Preston primary school amid speed fears

A pedestrian crossing is set to be installed outside a primary school on the outskirts of Preston over fears that a new road layout could result in drivers speeding up as they pass by.

Lancashire County Council is planning to put so-called ‘puffin’ traffic lights outside Grimsargh St. Michael’s Church of England Primary School. The authority is carrying out work to widen the nearby Skew Bridge, around 100 yards from the school entrance on Preston Road.

The Skew Bridge has always slowed traffic on the approach to the primary school on the northern side of it - but now the structure is being widened | Google

The bridge has historically been wide enough for two ordinary-sized cars to travel across it in opposite directions - while larger vehicles have to wait until their path is completely clear.

However, limited visibility on the approach to the five-metre-wide pinch point means even drivers who may be able to cross the structure side-by-side usually slow right down in anticipation of what might be coming towards them.

That caution - and the queues that often build up in both directions - have both acted as a natural brake on the speed of vehicles heading north in the direction of the school.

With the bridge being widened to enable two-way traffic to flow freely, there are concerns that vehicles will be travelling faster in the immediate vicinity of the school than they have previously been able to. The speed limit on the route is 30mph.

The new lights will be installed outside Grimsargh St. Michael's C of E Primary School | Google

The county council is proposing to remove the current yellow zig zag school markings at the school entrance - which prohibit stopping at morning and afternoon drop-off and pick-up times - in order to make way for the white zig zag lines that will accompany the new crossing. The change would create a similar parking zone to the one that currently exists - but it would operate around the clock.

The authority says in a public consultation into the plans: “The purpose of the introduction of a new pedestrian crossing adjacent [to] the primary school is to provide a safe place for pedestrians to cross the carriageway.

“This is in anticipation of increased vehicle speeds due to the proposed widening of Grimsargh Skew Bridge.”

Anyone wishing to respond to the consultation should email [email protected], quoting ref:LSG4\894.19598\AFR, by 11th October.