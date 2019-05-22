New pictures show devastation on farm after blaze

New pictures have emerged of the devastating aftermath of a fire on a farm which closed a main route between Preston and Lancaster last night.

The A6, Garstang Road, was closed in both directions at Barton between St Michael's Road and Jepps Lane for around three hours during the barn fire, which started at around 6.45pm.

The photo of the scene taken by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service's drone camera

The road reopened at around 9.30pm but firefighters were at the scene all night.

The fire service's air support unit captured these images of the aftermath and was used to detect cylinders which were thought to be present at the site and could have caused an explosion.

Residents were told to stay indoors during the fire.

The camera took an infra red shot of the fire's hotspots