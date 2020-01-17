New parking restrictions for streets near Royal Preston Hospital WILL go ahead

New measures designed to tackle problem parking on streets near Royal Preston Hospital have been agreed.

The Post reported earlier this month on proposals to restrict parking on 10 residential roads in Fulwood, following complaints for residents about access issues and obstructions.

County Hall’s cabinet has now agreed the measures will go ahead following a meeting on Thursday.

County Coun Keith Iddon, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Where problems are reported with obstruction and safety, as the highways authority we have a duty to investigate.

“The extra parking restrictions agreed today are designed to improve safety and access to these roads during the day, while still ensuring that residents can park in the evening and overnight.”

READ MORE: Restrictions proposed https://www.lep.co.uk/news/traffic-and-travel/parking-restrictions-planned-for-streets-near-royal-preston-hospital-1-10190361

A report to committee said ‘indiscriminate and obstructive parking by staff, patients and visitors’ is making it difficult for vehicles to move along roads, and negotiate junctions.

There are also problems with safety at junctions due to sightlines being obscured, issues for residents getting into and out of their driveways, and particular difficulties for larger delivery and refuse vehicles.

Public consultation on the measures was held from August to September, with 36 responses being received. Nineteen declared an objection, and 13 expressed support.

The streets covered by the plans are Churchfield, Fairways, The Paddock, Haighton Court, Levensgarth Avenue, Tower Green, St Clare’s Avenue and Francis Close.