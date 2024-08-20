New National Highways closure & Blackpool Illumninations congestion to add to delays in Lancashire
According to the latest news from the National Highways, the A585 Windy Harbour will be closed from 8am on August 30 2024 to 8pm January 2 2025, causing delays of up to 30 minutes.
National Highways also warn that motorists can expect heavy traffic on the Broughton Interchance - junction 32 on the M55/M6 - due to the start of the Blackpool Illuminations.
The Blackpool Illuninations switch on event is on Friday, August 30 and they will be running nightly until January 5, 2025.
Whilst the above warnings will cause disruption, already motorists in Lancashire are affected by another road closure on the National Highways network.
A lane closure on the M6 northbound between J30 to J32 has been in place since August 6 and will continue until September 19.
The lane closure is in place so that National Highways can carry out electrical works and it is currently causing slight delays of just under 10 minutes.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads.
