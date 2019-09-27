New M6 crash adds to chaos on the roads

Have your say

A crash on the M6 near Leyland added to the chaos on Lancashire's roads tonight.

Two lanes were blocked near Leyland.

Highways England tweeted: "Two lanes are closed on the #M6 between #j28 #Leyland and #J29 #ClaytonBrook due to a collision.

"Please avoid the area as delays are expected."

READ MORE: https://www.lep.co.uk/news/traffic-and-travel/crashes-on-m6-cause-long-rush-hour-delays-1-10021650

The road was reopened at about 5.15pm.

Highways England said: "Vehicles are now on the hard shoulder awaiting recovery, ambulance, police and traffic officers are also at scene.

"Please drive safely through the area.

"Thanks for your patience."