National Highways issues message to 'grumbling' motorway motorists

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 14th Mar 2025, 14:46 BST
Updated 14th Mar 2025, 15:05 BST
National Highways have issued a message to ‘grumbling’ motorists.

The government company is charged with operating, maintaining and improving England's motorways and major A roads to ensure they are durable and safe.

Placing the message on their Facebook page a spokesperson for National Highways updated the public on why it was vital for roads to be resurfaced.

National Highways have issued a message to 'grumbling' motorway motorists.
National Highways have issued a message to 'grumbling' motorway motorists. | National Highways

They said: “Grumbling about the motorways being resurfaced? Here’s why it’s vital to resurface our roads:

“Improved Safety: Resurfacing smooths out the road surface, filling in potholes, cracks, and other irregularities. This reduces the risk of accidents caused by road damage.

“Extended Road Lifespan: By resurfacing highways, the underlying layers of the road are protected from further deterioration, helping to prolong the overall lifespan of the road.

“Improved Fuel Efficiency: A smoother road surface decreases rolling resistance, which can lead to improved fuel efficiency for vehicles traveling on the road.”

Working hard to ensure the motorway is road worthy.
Working hard to ensure the motorway is road worthy. | National Highways

The added that, with a third of all traffic, two-thirds of freight and some areas seeing over 200,000 vehicles daily, they manage 4,500 miles of motorways and major A-roads and have resurfaced over 11,000 lane miles of our network since 2015, averaging over 1,200 lane mines per year.

