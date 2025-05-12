Multiple road closures & other major roadworks starting in Poulton, Thornton & Preston North

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 12th May 2025, 15:49 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 15:49 BST

This week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Wyre, including some full road closures.

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 62 roadworks beginning between Monday, May 12 and Sunday, May 18, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Major roadworks starting in & around Poulton-le-Fylde and Thornton-Cleveleys between Monday, May 12 and Sunday, May 18

1. Wyre roadworks starting this week

Major roadworks starting in & around Poulton-le-Fylde and Thornton-Cleveleys between Monday, May 12 and Sunday, May 18 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] To build new joint box and lay approx 3m of duct in VERGE. When: May 12-May 14

2. Blackpool Road, Poulton-le-Fylde

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] To build new joint box and lay approx 3m of duct in VERGE. When: May 12-May 14 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Excavate 2 x joint bay on Preston rd under 2/3 way temp lights and install cable Joint bay 1 = excavate and repair duct Joint bay 2 = excavate joint bay and pull cable onto Lodge lane When: May 12-May 20

3. Preston Road, Crossmoor

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Excavate 2 x joint bay on Preston rd under 2/3 way temp lights and install cable Joint bay 1 = excavate and repair duct Joint bay 2 = excavate joint bay and pull cable onto Lodge lane When: May 12-May 20 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Excavate in carriageway to clear blockage for customer connection When: May 12-May 14

4. Arthurs Lane, Hambleton

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Excavate in carriageway to clear blockage for customer connection When: May 12-May 14 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MotoristsRoad ClosuresWork
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice