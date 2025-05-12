Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 62 roadworks beginning between Monday, May 12 and Sunday, May 18, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Wyre roadworks starting this week Major roadworks starting in & around Poulton-le-Fylde and Thornton-Cleveleys between Monday, May 12 and Sunday, May 18

Blackpool Road, Poulton-le-Fylde What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] To build new joint box and lay approx 3m of duct in VERGE. When: May 12-May 14

Preston Road, Crossmoor What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Excavate 2 x joint bay on Preston rd under 2/3 way temp lights and install cable Joint bay 1 = excavate and repair duct Joint bay 2 = excavate joint bay and pull cable onto Lodge lane When: May 12-May 20