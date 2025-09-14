Multiple lane closures & other major roadworks starting in Preston next week

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 76 roadworks beginning between Monday, September 15 and Sunday, September 21, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Garstang Road, Preston What: Temporary Traffic Lights Why: s50 licence works outside of 739 Garstang Road, Preston. Works carried out by Dewhurst Utility Services to carry out electrical works. When: Sept 15-Sept 27

Sidgreaves Lane, Preston What: Temporary Traffic Lights Why: s50 licence works on Sidgreaves Lane, Preston at its junction with Buckthorn Drive. works carried out by Prestige Utilities to install electric mains When: Sept 15-Sept 29

Garstang Road, Preston (2) What: Lane Closure Why: Electricity North West Limited When: Sept 15-Sept 20