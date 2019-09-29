Mudslide that halted train services from Lancaster to Skipton is cleared

Have your say

A huge mudslide that halted trains between Lancaster and Skipton yesterday has been cleared.

The mudslide was discovered at around 7.45am yesterday, when a Lancaster to Leeds service encountered problems on the line near Bentham, North Yorkshire.

Services were stopped in both directions along the route while the track was cleared by Network Rail yesterday and this morning.

A spokesman for Northern Rail said: “As of this morning, Sunday, our services are once again running between Lancaster and Skipton.

“We’d like to thank our customers for their patience during the past 24 hours, and Network Rail for working hard through the night to clear mud and debris.”