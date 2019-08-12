Motorists warned to expect delays around Adlington due to temporary roadworks

Have your say

Motorists have been warned to expect delays around Adlington because of temporary roadworks.

Cadent Gas is carrying out repair works in Market Place, near the junctions of Park Road, Church Street, Railway Road and the A6.

Roadworks in Adlington

Three-way temporary traffic control is in operation.

And it will continue until August 19, according to Lancashire County Council.

Cadent is carrying out the installation of pressure points and purge points to an existing main

The essential work, altaking place in the school holidays, is still causing disruption.

One motorist said: “It takes ages to get through there – particularly first thing in the morning and at tea-time. A relative visiting me the other day said it had taken her 25 minutes to get through the junction.

“You need to be aware and allow extra time.”

Meanwhile, work is scheduled to start in Andertons Way, Fulwood

Two-way signals are being installed from August 13 to allow United Utlities to carry out sewer works.