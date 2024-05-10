Motorists urged to avoid Blackpool Road in Ashton-on-Ribble following crash
Motorists were urged to avoid a road in Ashton-on-Ribble following a crash.
Officers closed Blackpool Road following a collision at the junction with Woodplumpton Road at approximately 7.20pm on Friday.
Heavy traffic was building in the area following the closure.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Please plan your route accordingly to avoid the area.”
Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.
More to follow...
