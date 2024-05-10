Motorists urged to avoid Blackpool Road in Ashton-on-Ribble following crash

By Sean Gleaves
Published 10th May 2024, 19:38 BST
Heavy traffic was building in the area.

Motorists were urged to avoid a road in Ashton-on-Ribble following a crash.

Officers closed Blackpool Road following a collision at the junction with Woodplumpton Road at approximately 7.20pm on Friday.

Blackpool Road was closed following a collision at the junction with Woodplumpton Road (Credit: Google/ AA)

Heavy traffic was building in the area following the closure.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Please plan your route accordingly to avoid the area.”

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.

More to follow...

