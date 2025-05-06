Motorist misery as traffic lights replacement works at A6 Garstang Road/Blackpool Road set to last six weeks

The third stage of a scheme to replace traffic lights at key junctions in Preston is set to begin this Sunday.

The project at A6 Garstang Road/Blackpool Road is expected to take six to eight weeks.

The works will involve the replacement of traffic lights that have reached the end of their life and are becoming increasingly difficult to maintain.

To reduce the impact on users, some of the most disruptive elements will initially take place overnight (Sunday to Thursday between 7pm and 6am).

This period of overnight works will be followed by a period of daytime works, through to the completion.

The exact amount of time to complete the work depends on the conditions encountered, once the ground is broken to begin installing the new below-ground infrastructure.

The second of the year's major works at A6 Ring Way/Church St/Stanley St, which began on March 2, saw the lights replaced along with improvements to pedestrian facilities. Works at this location were completed on April 4.

Further traffic light replacement works will be carried out at A6 Garstang Road/Black Bull Lane/Sharoe Green Lane this summer.

The planning for these works is underway and they are expected to take place during the school summer holidays in July/August to reduce disruption.

Matt Townsend, director of Highways and Transport at Lancashire County Council said: “We have completed two of this year's major traffic light replacement works ahead of schedule, thanks to the hard work of all parties involved.

“It is important for us to carefully plan these works and undertake replacements as the traffic lights age and begin to become worn out. By taking proactive action, we hope to reduce disruption for decades to come.

“We're also going to bring the existing controlled pedestrian facilities at these locations up to modern standards and make them more accessible for blind and partially-sighted users.”

He added: “This is a significant investment in new technology and is part of an ongoing programme to renew outdated traffic light assets across the county.

“We would like to thank people for their continued patience throughout these essential works and to allow additional time for their journeys and/or seek alternative routes, where possible.”

