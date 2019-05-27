Motorist from Preston Ali Mohammed Khawaja, 33, dies following crash on motorway

A 33-year-old man from Preston seriously injured in a motorway crash has died.

Ali Mohammed Khawaja was air lifted to Royal Preston Hospital in a "critical condition" after the crash in Cumbria on the A590 on Thursday but later died.

His family have now paid tribute to him saying he was a "great-hearted person".

They said: "Ali was loved by so many people and he always had a cheeky smile. He was a great-hearted person who was there for everyone and anyone.

"He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Preston and Lancaster have been rocked by such devastating news.

"RIP Ali heaven awaits you - enjoy.

"Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.

"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal."

Mr Khawaja had been driving a Mercedes Sprinter between Greenodd and Haverthwaite when the crash took place with a truck at around 9:50am.

The driver of the truck, a 48-year-old man from Yorkshire, was uninjured.

Officers are continuing to ask that anyone who witnessed this collision or the moments leading up to it, or who has any information which might assist officers contacts police on 101, referencing incident 60 of 23 May 2019.