Motorcyclist suffers 'minor injuries' in crash with car in Barrow

A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Barrow.

Police are investigating the collision, which occurred on the Ainslie Street junction with Titchfield Street, Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, at around 6.45pm on Wednesday, January 8.

The incident is reported to have involved a red motorbike and a Silver Astra.

The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the Astra was unharmed.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, email 101@cumbria.police.uk, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting log 176 of the January 8 2020.