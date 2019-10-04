Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after crash between M6 and Eastway in Fulwood

Have your say

A man in his 40s has been taken to hospital after a crash in Fulwood this morning.



The man had been riding a motorcycle when he was involved in a crash with a Vauxhall Insignia in Longsands Lane at 3.50am.

Longsands Lane has been closed after an collision involving a car and a motorbike in the early hours of this morning (October 4)

Police closed the road, from Bluebell Way roundabout to the Anderton Arms, until 8am.

The man has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital after suffering serious chest and abdominal injuries.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 3:50am to a collision involving a Vauxhall Insignia and a motorcycle in Longsands Lane.

"The motorcyclist – a man in his 40s - has ended up in the road.

"He has suffered chest and abdominal injuries and has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

"It doesn’t look like anyone has been arrested."

The busy road, which is used by traffic leaving the M6 at junction 31A to access Eastway, remained closed around 8am.

Traffic trying to access Eastway from M6/Bluebell Way was diverted to the B6242 through Red Scar and down Longridge Road towards Watling Street Road, where it joins Eastway.