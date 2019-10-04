Motorcyclist in serious condition in hospital after Freckleton Bypass crash

Have your say

A motorcyclist injured in a crash on Freckleton Bypass remains in a serious condition in hospital.



The rider of the motorbike, a 39-year-old man from Preston, suffered a head injury and a number of broken bones in the crash at 11.45am Thursday (October 3).

Police were called to the scene after the man's Honda CBR 600F motorbike was involved in a crash with a Vauxhall Insignia.

An air ambulance was called to the scene, but the injured rider was taken by road ambulance to Preston Royal Hospital.

North West Ambulance Service said a man in his 40s has been taken to hospital with head and leg injuries.

The A584 Preston New Road was closed in both directions for more than two hours.

Police are now appealing for information to help establish how the crash happened.

Sergeant Martin Wilcock of Lancashire’s Tactical Operations Division, said: "This was a serious collision and our thoughts are with the rider who is injured.

"He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

"If you saw the collision itself or have any information that may assist our investigation, please get in touch as soon as possible."

You can call police on 101 or email 4156@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log number 549 of October 3.

The following day (Friday, October 4), police responded to another crash involving a motorcycle and a Vauxhall Insignia near Bluebell Way in Preston.

