Motorcyclist dies in Burnley crash which led to six hour road closure

A man in his 60s has died after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car in New Road, Burnley at around 1.30pm on Sunday, May 19.

Paramedics attended but the rider of the motorcycle, a man aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Yaris - a man in his 70s - and a woman passenger in her 60s – suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed for around six hours while specialist collision investigators attended.

Lancashire Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Sgt Michael Belfield, of the Lancashire Police TacOps Unit, said: “A man sadly lost his life following this collision and our thoughts are very much with his friends and family at this difficult time. Family Liaison Officers have been appointed to support them.

“We would now like to establish the exact circumstances of the collision and are asking anybody who saw it happen, or who saw either vehicle in the moments before it happened, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log number 757 of May 19.