Moor Lane in Preston closed for eight weeks for traffic lights upgrade
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Works started today to replace and upgrade the traffic lights at the junction of the A6 North Road and Moor Lane in Preston.
Temporary signals and diversions have been put in place with work is expected to last for up to eight weeks.
This is the first of a series of projects to refurbish traffic signals in the area over the coming year and involves installing new ducting within the road for the cables which will mean any maintenance needed in future will be less disruptive.
Moorbrook Street will also be closed at its junction with Moor Lane and made two-way to allow access to and from the University of Central Lancashire car park.
Councillor Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: "We're currently planning a series of major refurbishment schemes in Preston throughout 2025.
"The work will involve installing new ducting within the road for the cables, which will allow future maintenance to be carried out with reduced disruption to traffic
"By carefully planning these projects and carrying them out before the situation becomes critical, such as hardware or cable failure, we hope to reduce disruption for years or decades to come.”
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
He added: "We're also going to bring the existing controlled pedestrian facilities at these locations up to modern standard and make them more accessible for blind and partially sighted users.
"This is a significant investment in new technology and is part of an ongoing programme to renew outdated traffic signals assets across the county."
Other major works due to take place throughout 2025 include:
Garstang Rd / Aqueduct St / St George's Rd, Preston.
Ringway j/w Stanley St j/w Church St (Prison Junction), Preston.
Garstang Road / Blackpool Road, Preston.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.