Month long road closure in city centre & other major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble this week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon
Published 6th Apr 2024, 12:46 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2024, 10:20 BST

This week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston and South Ribble, including a month long road closure in Preston city centre.

Lasting between one day and two months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 57 roadworks beginning between Monday, July 8 and Sunday, July 14, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between July 8-July 14

1. Preston & South Ribble roadworks

Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between July 8-July 14 | submit

What: Road closure Why: Safety Scheme. carriageway resurfacing, installing road hump, drainage works. When: July 8-Aug 16

2. Manchester Road, Preston

What: Road closure Why: Safety Scheme. carriageway resurfacing, installing road hump, drainage works. When: July 8-Aug 16 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: S50 licence works on Newsham Hall Lane, Woodplumpton. DUSL to undertake straight piece through at X1-Y1 on Design drawing in accordance with CRMC process. When: July 8-July 19

3. Newsham Hall Lane, Woodplumpton

What: Multi-way signals Why: S50 licence works on Newsham Hall Lane, Woodplumpton. DUSL to undertake straight piece through at X1-Y1 on Design drawing in accordance with CRMC process. When: July 8-July 19 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF MONO-POLE & CABINET BASES TO INCLUDE ASSOCIATED DUCTING. When: July 8-July 11

4. Tom Benson Way, Fulwood

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF MONO-POLE & CABINET BASES TO INCLUDE ASSOCIATED DUCTING. When: July 8-July 11 | Google Maps

