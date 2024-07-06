Lasting between one day and two months, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 57 roadworks beginning between Monday, July 8 and Sunday, July 14, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Preston & South Ribble roadworks
Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between July 8-July 14 | submit
2. Manchester Road, Preston
What: Road closure Why: Safety Scheme. carriageway resurfacing, installing road hump, drainage works. When: July 8-Aug 16 | Google Maps
3. Newsham Hall Lane, Woodplumpton
What: Multi-way signals Why: S50 licence works on Newsham Hall Lane, Woodplumpton. DUSL to undertake straight piece through at X1-Y1 on Design drawing in accordance with CRMC process. When: July 8-July 19 | Google Maps
4. Tom Benson Way, Fulwood
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility asset works] THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF MONO-POLE & CABINET BASES TO INCLUDE ASSOCIATED DUCTING. When: July 8-July 11 | Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.