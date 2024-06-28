Mass road closures on one estate & other major roadworks starting in Preston this week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon
Published 6th Apr 2024, 12:46 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2024, 15:52 BST

This week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston, including mass road closures on one estate.

Lasting between one day and a month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 58 roadworks beginning between Monday, July 1 and Sunday, July 7, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Preston roadworks starting between July 1 and July 7

1. Preston roadworks

Preston roadworks starting between July 1 and July 7 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] PRESTON LANCASHIRE V9088 - PON 1145118 - To build new joint box and lay approx m of Duct 54/56 in When: Jul 1-Jul 12

2. St Walburge Avenue, Preston

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] PRESTON LANCASHIRE V9088 - PON 1145118 - To build new joint box and lay approx m of Duct 54/56 in When: Jul 1-Jul 12 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Two-way signals Why: s50 licence works excavation for mains HV Gas and Water connections backfill and reinstate on Durton Lane, Broughton. When: Jul 1-Jul 12

3. D'Urton Lane, Broughton

What: Two-way signals Why: s50 licence works excavation for mains HV Gas and Water connections backfill and reinstate on Durton Lane, Broughton. When: Jul 1-Jul 12 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Road closure Why: Surface Dressing Carriageway works in conjunction with surrounding areas. When: Jul 1-Jul 28

4. Bowland Road, Preston

What: Road closure Why: Surface Dressing Carriageway works in conjunction with surrounding areas. When: Jul 1-Jul 28 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonMotoristsWorkSouth Ribble

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.