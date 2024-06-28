Lasting between one day and a month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 58 roadworks beginning between Monday, July 1 and Sunday, July 7, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Preston roadworks
Preston roadworks starting between July 1 and July 7 | Google Maps
2. St Walburge Avenue, Preston
What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] PRESTON LANCASHIRE V9088 - PON 1145118 - To build new joint box and lay approx m of Duct 54/56 in When: Jul 1-Jul 12 | Google Maps
3. D'Urton Lane, Broughton
What: Two-way signals Why: s50 licence works excavation for mains HV Gas and Water connections backfill and reinstate on Durton Lane, Broughton. When: Jul 1-Jul 12 | Google Maps
4. Bowland Road, Preston
What: Road closure Why: Surface Dressing Carriageway works in conjunction with surrounding areas. When: Jul 1-Jul 28 | Google Maps
