Manchester Airport to increase parking fees for drivers picking up passengers

Manchester Airport is increasing the cost of car parking fees for those picking up passengers by an extra 50p.

From June onwards, those picking up passengers will now be charged more to do so.

Manchester Airport is increasing the cost of car parking fees for those picking up passengers by an extra 50p

Who do the tariffs apply to?

These increased tariffs apply to motorists using the multi-storey car parks to pick up travellers arriving at the airport, alongside those departing who have not booked a long-stay space in advance.

How much will it cost to pick up passengers?

Drivers will now be charged £4.50 for a stay of up to 30 minutes, increasing 50p from the previous price of £4.

Discount card holders will also have to pay an increased rate of 30p more, now being charged £2.70 up from £2.40 for a 30 minute stay.

It is reported that airport transfer companies have now said that, as a consequence of this price hike, they will be required to pay £350 a year.

The Manchester Airport website states, “There are different parking options available depending on which terminal you’re visiting.

“Multi-storey car parks are available at all three terminals, or you can head straight to the arrivals car park if you’re picking someone up from Terminal 1 or 3.”

“It isn't possible to pick up outside the train station. The Terminal 1 Arrivals car park is just a few minutes' walk away and should be used instead.”

Drop-off areas

However, drop-off fees, first introduced by the airport last year, remain the same.

“All passengers can use our free drop off area, from which a shuttle bus will transport you free of charge to your terminal,” says Manchester Airport.

“Alternatively, you can choose to be dropped off directly outside the terminals and train station. The charge for this is £3 for five minutes and £4 for 10 minutes and is payable at the exit barrier.”

For these drop-off areas, drivers can only stay for 10 minutes and must not return within 30 minutes. If they do, they will be charged an automatic £25 re-circulation fee.

However, Manchester airport add that “should you need to return within the restricted period for any reason, [they] recommend use of the pick-up area.”