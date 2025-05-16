Manchester Airport terminal 1 to close with re-vamp of terminal 3 coming soon

Manchester Airport has said that Terminal 1 as it currently exists will close – but the airport has now set out details of how it will retain parts of the building to give Terminal 3 a bigger footprint.

This will be a multi-million pound investment in Terminal 3, which is set to free-up space and improve the passenger experience.

Terminal 3 generated image | Manchester Airport

The project will remodel the entrance to the terminal, the security hall and the departure lounge - creating extra space for passengers and for new retailers, as well as updating the look and feel of the building.

This transformation has been an ambition since 2015. It involves doubling the size of Terminal 2 and closing Terminal 1. However, the airport has set out how it plans to use some of the space in Terminal 1 after it closes to expand the adjoining Terminal 3.

Manchester Airport has set out key elements of investment for Terminal 3:

- “A new entrance to the terminal with more space, easier access and better facilities

- Brand new security equipment

- 40% more seating capacity in the departure lounge

- New shops and food and drink outlets

- A new 500 seat bar area with airfield views

- An expanded dining area with 200 extra seats

- More shops and facilities landside in the arrivals area of the terminal”

Manchester Airport said: “The key part of the airport’s decade long, £1.3bn transformation programme is the brand-new Terminal 2. The first phase of the programme saw an extension added to the existing Terminal 2 building to double its size. That extension opened in 2021 and has now served more than 30m passengers and won the prestigious UNESCO-backed Prix Versailles award for architecture and design.”

Adding: “The second phase of the project is due for completion later this year and brings the existing part of the building up to the same standard as the extension, with the addition of more than 20 new retailers, bars and restaurants.”

Once it is complete, the new terminal will become key to the airport with more than 70% of all passengers eventually using it.

Manchester Airport Managing Director Chris Woodroofe said: “We are proud to connect the people of the North to the world – and our transformation programme means that our passengers will be able to enjoy an airport experience that rivals that of any European capital city. The work we’ve done in Terminal 2 is there for all to see – and we’ve already won the prestigious Prix Versailles award for its architecture and design. But until now we haven’t talked about our plans for Terminal 3.”

Adding: “Moving to a two-terminal airport is giving us a great opportunity to use some of the existing Terminal 1 space to increase the footprint of Terminal 3. We’re doing that as well as making some all round improvements to Terminal 3 – so passengers will enjoy new security technology, more space, more seats, new retail and food and drink, and more. It’s another exciting step towards delivering an even better experience for our passengers and I can’t wait to see it progress.”