Man taken to hospital after serious crash outside Aldi at Deepdale Retail Park

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash at Deepdale Retail Park in Preston.

The crash happened outside Aldi supermarket, off Blackpool Road, at 11:42am (November 14).

North West Ambulance Service said a man in his early 60s has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A spokesman said: "We were called at 11.42am following a traffic accident outside Aldi at Deepdale Retail Park in Preston.

"We sent two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle to the scene.

"One patient, a man in his early 60s, has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance.

Police are dealing with a serious crash at Deepdale Retail Park. Pic: Google Maps

"Hospital medics were informed to be on standby for when the patient arrived at the hospital."

A number of roads on the retail park have been closed whilst police continue to investigate how the crash happened.

A police spokesman added: "We are currently dealing with a serious traffic collision at Deepdale Retail Park and there are likely to be closures for some time. Please avoid the area."

Lancashire Police have been approached for further details.

More to follow...