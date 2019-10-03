Man in his 40s suffers head injuries in motorcycle crash on A584 Freckleton Bypass

Have your say

A motorcyclist has been injured in a crash on the A584 Freckleton Bypass in Clifton.



Police closed the A584 Preston New Road in both directions at 12.20pm as emergency services attended the scene.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 11.45am today (October 3) to reports of a collision involving a car and a motorbike on Preston New Road, Clifton.

"We are currently at the scene.

"The rider of the motorbike, a man, has been taken to hospital."

North West Ambulance Service said a man in his 40s has been taken to hospital with head and leg injuries.

An air ambulance landed near the scene, but the injured man has been taken by road ambulance to Preston Royal Hospital.

A NWAS spokesman said: "We were called to a collision with a motorbike and a car.

"We sent an ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and the air ambulance to the scene.

"A male patient in his 40s has been taken by land ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital with head and leg injuries."

The A584 Preston New Road remains closed westbound, with slow traffic from A583 Blackpool Road (Clifton) to Lytham Road (Freckleton).

The Kirkham Bypass (A583) and Freckleton Bypass (A584) are two of the main arterial routes which connect Preston with the Fylde coast.