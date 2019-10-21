Man dies after being hit by bus in Southport's main shopping street

A man has died after being hit by a bus in Lord Street, Southport.



The man was knocked down by a bus in Lord Street at around 8.10am this morning (Monday, October 21).

A man has died after being hit by a bus shortly at around 8.10am this morning in Lord Street, Southport

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for information following a fatal collision in Southport this morning (Monday, October 21).



"A report was received shortly after 8.10am that a collision involving a bus and a male pedestrian had happened on Lord Street.



"Police, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and the North West Ambulance Service attended and the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Efforts are ongoing to identify the man and inform his next of kin."



A section of Lord Street has been closed in both directions, from the junction with Eastbank Street to the fire station roundabout.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC.

READ MORE: Preston to Manchester trains cancelled due to blocked lines at Leyland

You can also call 101 quoting incident reference 199 of October 21.