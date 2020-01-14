Man and woman seriously injured in crash on Bank Bridge in Tarleton

Have your say

A man and woman have been seriously injured in a crash on the A59 in Tarleton.



The crash happened at around 2.30pm on Friday (January 10) on Bank Bridge and involved a Renault Kangoo and a Ford Transit.

The occupants of the Kangoo – a 64-year-old man and 69-year-old woman, from Southport, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The woman remains at Aintree Hospital in a stable condition.

The driver of the Ford Transit – a 41-year-old man, also from Southport, received minor injuries.

Police said both vehicles were travelling in the same direction on the A59 at the time of the collision.

PC Andrew Hemingway of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations Division, said: "We are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Tarleton.

"We’re working to establish the circumstances of the collision and would ask anyone who witnessed it, to come forward if they haven’t already spoken to us."

READ MORE: This is how much less Lancashire spends on its roads than London

If you can help, please email 4064@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting log number 850 of January 10.