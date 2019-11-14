Man, 69, dies after accident in Deepdale Retail Park car park

Have your say

A man has died after an accident in Deepdale Retail Park car park.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses after a man died following a collision.

"Police were called at 11.45am today (Thursday, November 14th) after a Peugeot 108 being driven at low speed through a car park collided with a parked and unoccupied Peugeot 206.

"The driver, a 69-year-old man from Preston, was reported as unresponsive at the scene and was sadly pronounced dead shortly after he was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital."

The incident happened on a car park at the Deepdale Retail Park in Preston.

Sgt Lee Harris, of Tac Ops, said: “A man has very sadly died following this incident and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time. I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam or CCTV footage, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0526 of November 14th.