Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Nov 2025, 07:00 GMT

On Monday, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston.

Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 27 roadworks beginning onMonday, November 3, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1. Roadworks starting in Preston on Monday

Take a look at all the major roadworks starting in Preston next Monday (November 3) including road & lane closures

What: Lane closures Why: s171 licence works on Blackpool Road and Garstang Road junction, Preston. Works carried out by Core Integrated Solutions. Works to Clear 1 x Blockages on BTOR ducting tarmac in footway. (Lancashire County Council) When: Nov 3-3

2. Blackpool Road, Preston

What: Lane closures Why: s171 licence works on Blackpool Road and Garstang Road junction, Preston. Works carried out by Core Integrated Solutions. Works to Clear 1 x Blockages on BTOR ducting tarmac in footway. (Lancashire County Council) When: Nov 3-3

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Electricity North West Limited When: Nov 3-Nov 7

3. Black Bull Lane, Preston

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Electricity North West Limited When: Nov 3-Nov 7

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: United Utilities Water When: Nov 3-Nov 7

4. Cromwell Road, Preston

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: United Utilities Water When: Nov 3-Nov 7

