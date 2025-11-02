Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 27 roadworks beginning onMonday, November 3, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Blackpool Road, Preston What: Lane closures Why: s171 licence works on Blackpool Road and Garstang Road junction, Preston. Works carried out by Core Integrated Solutions. Works to Clear 1 x Blockages on BTOR ducting tarmac in footway. (Lancashire County Council) When: Nov 3-3

Black Bull Lane, Preston What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Electricity North West Limited When: Nov 3-Nov 7

Cromwell Road, Preston What: Temporary traffic lights Why: United Utilities Water When: Nov 3-Nov 7