Major roadworks as next phase of university masterplan gets under way in Preston

New images reveal how a fresh gateway into Preston will connect the university to the city centre - with nine months of roadworks needed to bring the project to fruition.

The artist’s impressions have been unveiled as the next stage of a £200m masterplan to transform the Preston Campus is set to get under way.

A project to reconfigure the road network around the Adelphi Quarter to support the creation of the Student Centre and New Square is gearing up to enter a key phase.

According to plans, from the week commencing December 9, Friargate will be shut at its junction with Hope Street but access to businesses for deliveries will be maintained through a two-way loop on Friargate. For other motorists, all roads will remain open as normal unless otherwise stated.

It will be shut after a new, two-way stretch of highway will open directly linking Fylde Road with Corporation Street the week beginning November 25, with the exact date to be confirmed.

It heralds the start of the next phase of the roadworks - which is set to last nine months.

The University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) is working in partnership with Lancashire County Council (LCC) and contract partner Balfour Beatty over the highways scheme.

Once the new road has opened, Adelphi Street will close temporarily from the Adelphi Roundabout to St Peter’s Street. Newly constructed parking bays on St Peter’s Street will maintain access for customers using Adelphi Street businesses, all of which will remain open during these works.

Michael Ahern, UCLan’s chief operating officer, said: “We’d like to thank everyone for their patience during the highways phase of our masterplan project. We have worked extremely hard to ensure our plans keep disruption to a minimum and we are now entering a key stage which we aim to complete in nine months.

“Our priority is for the safety of the public including motorists, pedestrians, cyclists and public transport users. We urge pedestrians and cyclists to follow the alternative routes that will be signposted around the work. For motorists, please allow extra time for your journey, plan your route and consider the diversions in place.

“We will ensure that during this important period of works, any changes to traffic routes will be regularly and comprehensively communicated to the public.

“The highways project has been designed to complement the construction of our new £60m Student Centre and new civic square and the release of our new computer-generated images

(CGI) show vividly what we are all working towards, a new gateway to the city that links the university with the city like never before.”

Ebrahim Paruq, owner of Coco’s Soul Food which is based in Friargate, has raised concerns about the impact of roadworks on trade.

He said: “It slows down the people who can get into the area.

“We will have to see. I reckon it will affect my takeaway customers.

“There’s not going to be enough parking on the side streets if they can’t access them.”

To enable the work to be carried out traffic restrictions will be put in place on Moor Lane and Walker Street. While vehicle access for residents and businesses in Moor Lane and Walker Street will remain open, there will be no access from these routes through the Adelphi Roundabout.

Alternative routes will be available around the Adelphi roundabout for cyclists, pedestrians and residents wanting to access Adelphi Street, Friargate, Moor Lane and Walker Street.

Alternative bus routes and timetables have already been established but users should contact their local bus companies for further details before the start of the new phase of works.

An information drop-in will be available at the Balfour Beatty on-site base in Cold Bath Street adjacent to the Media Factory each Tuesday starting from Tuesday, November 5 from 9am until 6.30pm.

The university has also reminded motorists that, at weekends, UCLan car parks are available and free for general public use.

n To keep informed of any travel updates and for more detail about the new highways scheme, visit www.uclanmasterplan.co.uk or you can follow @uclanmasterplan on Twitter.

Alternatively you can email the Masterplan team at uclanmasterplan@uclan.ac.uk