Major rail disruption to affect morning rush hour journeys between Preston, Lancaster and the Lake District

Rail passengers travelling between Preston, Lancaster and the Lake District are facing further delays today (January 17).



Trains running on the West Coast Main Line, between Preston and Carlisle, Windermere and Barrow-in-Furness are expected to be disrupted until 9am.

The disruption is a result of damage to overhead electric wires between Lancaster and Carnforth.

The chaos has affected all three major operators on the West Coast Main Line - Avanti West Coast, Northern and TransPennine Express.

National Rail said the line from Preston north to Carlisle, Windermere and Barrow-in-Furness has reopened, but there remain delays to some services.

The Southbound line remains closed, but is expected to reopen later this morning.

Work has continued through the night to repair the 25,000-volt overhead cables. Pic: Network Rail

Trains running between Oxenholme Lake District and Lancaster remain affected, with all services either cancelled or delayed.

National Rail said engineers are still on site trying to complete repairs to the damaged overhead lines in the village of Hest Bank, near Carnforth.

No trains are able to run between Oxenholme, Carnforth and Lancaster until works are completed.

Engineers have been working through the night to repair the damaged 25,000-volt overhead cables

Which trains are running?

Network Rail said the following services are running this morning.

Oxenholme to Windemere both directions.

Lancaster to Morecambe both directions.

Engineers are still working on damage to the overhead lines at Hest Bank which is impacting services between Lancaster and Oxenholme and the wider West Coast Mainline network

Barrow to Carnforth both directions.

Skipton to Carnforth both directions.

Bus replacement services are running between Carnforth and Lancaster/Preston, leading to significantly increased journey times.

More to follow...