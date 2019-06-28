'Major accident' closes M6 after vehicle overturns in multi-vehicle crash between junctions 31A and 32

Have your say

A serious crash on the M6 northbound has led to severe congestion this morning.



The crash happened on the M6 northbound, between junctions 31A (Broughton) and 32 (Garstang), shortly after 9am this morning (June 28).

Highways England have described the incident as a "major accident" involving multiple vehicles, including a number of cars and a van.

One of the vehicles has overturned and is straddling two lanes (3 and 4) of the northbound carriageway.

Highways are at the scene and all traffic has been stopped as the stricken vehicles are cleared from the lanes.

People are being urged to comply with the red X's on the matrix signs on the approach to the lane closures.

The M6 has been stopped in both directions following an accident on the northbound carriageway between J31A and J32

Average speed on the approach to J32 is currently 5 mph.

Traffic England said it expects the incident to clear between 10.30am and 10.45am.

The carriageway closure is causing severe congestion, with 50 minute delays on the approach to the incident (above usual journey times).

Traffic is currently spanning 6 miles back to J29 at Bamber Bridge.

UPDATE

Traffic has now been released and lanes 1 and 2 are running past the scene.