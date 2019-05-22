Main Preston road closed due to fire on farm

Have your say

A fire on a farm has closed a main route between Preston and Lancaster tonight.

The A6, Garstang Road, is closed in both directions at Barton between St Michael's Road and Jepps Lane.

Garstang Road has been closed due to a fire

AA Roadwatch say: "Road closed and slow traffic due to fire on A6 Garstang Road both ways between St Michael's Road and Jepps Lane."

They reported the road had been closed since 7.45pm.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 18:46 crews from Fulwood and Preston were called to an outbuilding fire on Jepps Lane, Barton, Preston.

"The fire involved an detached barn measuring 20m x 30m.

"The air support unit is in attendance to assess damage and there is currently a road closure in place on the A6.

"Crews are still at the scene."

Highways England tweeted: "A6 closed from St Michaels road at Broughton and the new bypass roundabout. Also no access from Jepps Road."