Main Preston road closed due to fire on farm

A fire on a farm has closed a main route between Preston and Lancaster tonight.
The A6, Garstang Road, is closed in both directions at Barton between St Michael's Road and Jepps Lane.
AA Roadwatch say: "Road closed and slow traffic due to fire on A6 Garstang Road both ways between St Michael's Road and Jepps Lane."
They reported the road had been closed since 7.45pm.
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 18:46 crews from Fulwood and Preston were called to an outbuilding fire on Jepps Lane, Barton, Preston.
"The fire involved an detached barn measuring 20m x 30m.
"The air support unit is in attendance to assess damage and there is currently a road closure in place on the A6.
"Crews are still at the scene."
Highways England tweeted: "A6 closed from St Michaels road at Broughton and the new bypass roundabout. Also no access from Jepps Road."