Have your say

A fire has closed a main route between Preston and Lancaster tonight.

The A6, Garstang Road, is closed in both directions at Barton between St Michael's Road and Jepps Lane.

AA Roadwatch say: "Road closed and slow traffic due to fire on A6 Garstang Road both ways between St Michael's Road and Jepps Lane."

They reported the road had been closed since 7.45pm.

More to follow