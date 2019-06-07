Machetes and knives seized after suspects flee crash in Preston

A number of knives and machetes have been seized following a crash in Preston.



Police were called to Miller Road, off Blackpool Road, Ribbleton at around 8pm last night (June 7) after a collision involving a Ford Transit van and a car.

This knife was found in a vehicle involved in a crash in Miller Road, Ribbleton at around 8pm yesterday (June 6)

Officers said the occupants of one of the vehicles had fled the scene on foot, but in their haste, a large knife was left behind.

Lancashire Police's tactical ops team then pursued another vehicle they suspected of being connected with the incident.

The vehicle was stopped a short time later and another knife was seized. Three men were arrested, taken into custody for questioning and the vehicle seized.

Tactical Ops then identified another car that had been seen in "suspicious circumstances" in connection with another separate 'machete incident' earlier in the evening.

The white Ford Transit van was involved in a collision in Miller Road, Ribbleton at around 8pm yesterday (June 6)

At around 6.30pm, officers responded to reports of a man brandishing a machete at another location in Preston.

Officers attended the area, which has not been revealed by police, and found two large machetes and a kitchen knife.

Officers later identified a red Mini as being connected with the incident and signalled for it to pull over. But the Mini failed to stop for police. It was later found abandoned nearby and seized.