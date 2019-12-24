M65 reopens in both directions after police incident

The M65 was closed in both directions between junctions five and six while police dealt with an incident.



UPDATE: The earlier incident on the M65 between junctions five and six at Blackburn has been resolved and the motorway has been reopened.

The M65 was closed both ways between junctions five and six (for Shadsworth and Blackburn) at 9.50am today (Tuesday, December 24).

This was due to a police incident in the area.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "The earlier incident on the M65 between J5-6 at Blackburn has now been resolved safely and the motorway is being re-opened.

"Many thanks to everyone for their patience and understanding.

"Have a happy and a safe Christmas."