M65 reopens 4 hours behind schedule after overnight roadworks are delayed by cold weather

Have your say

The M65 has reopened after an overnight closure overran by four hours this morning (November 29).



The westbound M65 was shut overnight between junctions 4 (Darwen, A666) and junction 3 (Blackburn, A674) due to resurfacing works.

Highways said the closure was due to be lifted by 6am, but due to "unforeseen circumstances", it remained closed until 10am.

It has since confirmed that resurfacing works overran "partly because of a dip in temperatures".

The lengthy closure forced commuters to be diverted during peak morning rush hour, causing delays of up to an hour.

But at 10am, Highways confirmed that the M65 has fully reopened. But the agency is warning of 'residual delays' due to ongoing congestion between junctions 6 and 3.

The M65 reopened at 10am, four hours after it was scheduled to reopen at 6am

READ MORE: Rush hour delays as M65 remains shut after overnight roadworks

Lancashire Post has contacted Highways for further comment.

The agency is asking anyone wishing to make a complaint to call 0300 123 5000 or email info@highwaysengland.co.uk