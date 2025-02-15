Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The M65 was closed for nearly two hours while police dealt with a ‘concern for welfare’ incident this morning.

The motorway was closed in both directions between junctions 3 (Brindle) and 4 (Darwen) after police were called to the scene at around 4am.

“It was a concern for welfare, which has since been resolved,” a police spokesperson told the Post.

National Highways said the closure was lifted and all lanes re-opened around 5.40am.

The agency said on X: "The #M65 is open both directions between J3 and J4 (just south of #Blackburn between #Brindle and #Darwen) following the earlier Police led incident. No delays or congestion on approach. Safe travels this morning."