M65 closed for almost two hours due to 'police-led incident' between Preston and Darwen
The motorway was closed in both directions between junctions 3 (Brindle) and 4 (Darwen) after police were called to the scene at around 4am.
“It was a concern for welfare, which has since been resolved,” a police spokesperson told the Post.
National Highways said the closure was lifted and all lanes re-opened around 5.40am.
The agency said on X: "The #M65 is open both directions between J3 and J4 (just south of #Blackburn between #Brindle and #Darwen) following the earlier Police led incident. No delays or congestion on approach. Safe travels this morning."
