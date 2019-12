Have your say

The M65 has been closed both directions between junctions five and six while police deal with an incident.

This is due to a police incident in the area.

Police are asking all motorists to avoid the area if possible and to find alternative routes.

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.

More to follow...