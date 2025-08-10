M65 closed in both directions after car 'driving the wrong way' caused major crash
The motorway was closed in both directions between Junctions 5 (Guide) and 6 (Whitebirk), near Blackburn.
Lancashire Police said they were called to the M65 at around 6.20pm, following reports that a “car travelling contraflow to traffic” had collided with two other vehicles between the two junctions.
In a statement last night (August 9), Lancashire Police said: “There are no reports of any life-threatening injuries at this time, however emergency services remain on scene.
“A full closure motorway closure was put in place to allow medical professionals to carry out their work and for the vehicles to be recovered.
“We are pleased to confirm the motorway is now fully re-open.
“To anyone impacted by the closure, we'd just like to say thank you for your patience and understanding.”
Anyone witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to call 101, quoting log 1051 of 9th August 2025.
