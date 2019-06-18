M61 slip road remains shut after serious crash on East Lancs Road

Have your say

A stretch of the M61 in Lancashire remains closed after a serious crash this morning.



The crash happened on the M61 exit slip road at junction 1, where it meets the A580 (East Lancs Road), at around 5.30am this morning (Tuesday, June 18).

The stricken vehicle has now been recovered and debris cleared from the M61 carriageway.

But the slip road at M61 junction 1 (Bolton) remains closed at 11.45am.

A stretch of road between the A666 and A580 East Lancs Road also remains closed as an investigation into the crash continues.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "The M61 southbound access to the A580 is currently closed due to a serious collision.

"Please plan an alternative route as it will be closed throughout rush hour. Police and traffic officers remain at the scene."

All lanes were closed during morning rush hour, leading to severe congestion on the approach to the M61.

Traffic England said it expects the M61 exit slip road at junction 1 to reopen between 1.30pm and 1.45pm.

Highways England continue to advise motorists to prepare for delays or seek alternative routes.

A spokesman said: "If travelling on the M61 and A580 southbound this morning between Bolton and Manchester, the East Lancs Road is closed.

"There is approx 3 miles of congestion on the M61 approach, which is expected to add around 30 mins onto normal journey times."