M61 delays after jackknifed lorry closes lane near Chorley

Have your say

A lorry has jackknifed on the M61 southbound near Chorley.



Commuters are facing delays on the southbound carriageway this morning (August 14) after a lorry jackknifed between Botany Bay and Rivington Services.

Police and Highways officers are at the scene and lane 1 (of 3) has been closed between junctions 6 (Horwich Interchange) and 8 (Chorley).

Highways England said it expects congestion and delays until 9.45am.

Recovery is at the scene to remove the stricken lorry from the hard shoulder.

Lane 1 will remain closed until recovery is complete as the lorry is still partially obstructing the carriageway.

A lorry has jackknifed this morning on the M61 near junction 8 at Chorley

7.50am: UPDATE

This incident is now clear and all lanes are open.

Highways England expects residual delays of up to 15 minutes between junctions 6 (Horwich) and 8 (Chorley).