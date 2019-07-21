M61 closed due to police incident

Have your say

The M61 has been closed due a police incident over the motorway.

North West Motorway Police closed the northbound carriage at around 11.20am on Sunday (July 21) due to an incident at junction six.

Traffic held close to junction 6 of the M61 (Traffic England)

The incident is believed to be on De Havilland Way, Horwich, which crosses the motorway at the junction.

The closure was enforced half a mile south of the junction.

A spokesman from Highways England said: "Avoid the area if possible."

Highways England said the incident was expected to clear between 12.45pm and 1pm.

But a spokesman confirmed that the incident was resolved by 11.35am, saying: "The police incident is now concluded.

"All lanes are in the process of being released. Thanks for your patience."

Greater Manchester Police has been contacted for more information.