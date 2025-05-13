A multi-vehicle crash on on the M602 is causing a backlog of traffic this morning.

A lane on the M602 eastbound closed earlier between J2 and J3 near Trafford Park due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Traffic is backlogged on the M602 eastbound after a multi-vehicle collision closeda lane earlier between J2 and J3 near Trafford Park. | National Highways

The lane has since reopened but there are currently delays of 15 minutes and and approximately two miles of congestion.

A spokesperson for National Highways: North-West said: “Lane 1 is now OPEN on the #M602 eastbound between J2 and J3 near #TraffordPark following a multi vehicle collision.

“Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as currently delays of 15 mins and approx. 2 miles of congestion remain. Thanks for your patience.”