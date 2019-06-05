M6 traffic stopped between Preston and Lancaster after herd of cows escape from field

Have your say

A herd of cows have brought the M6 to a standstill after they escaped from a field next to the carriageway.

Traffic officers had to temporarily close the northbound carriageway, between junctions 32 (Broughton) and 33 (Galgate), at around 12.40pm.

Bewildered motorists alerted police to the cows after they were seen escaping through a broken fence in a field running parallel with the M6.

Police said the cows had left their pasture and had been standing "very close" to the carriageway, but remained behind the metal safety barrier on the hard shoulder.

Due to their close proximity to passing vehicles, officers made the decision to stop northbound traffic until the cows were returned to the field.

All traffic has since been released and traffic on the M6 is moving freely.

"The cows have been 'moooo'ved' and are now safely back behind the 'udder' side of the fence", quipped Highways England.

"We're now organising someone to attend to fix the damaged fence.

"The temporary stop of the carriageway has been released and traffic should start moving again soon."