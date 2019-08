Have your say

Heavy weekend traffic on the M6 is causing miles of queues near Preston.

The northbound carriageway between junction 31 and junction 27 is moving slowly, as holidaymakers head to the Lake District.

Miles of congestion on the M6 northbound.

The M61 northbound is also congested between junction 8 and the interchange with the M6.

According to Traffic England, there is a 20 minute delay against expected travel times.