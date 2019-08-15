M6 traffic: miles of gridlock after Land Rover and horse box overturn on carriageway

Have your say

An overturned Land Rover and horse box is causing major congestion on the M6.

Motorists face lengthy delays on the M6 southbound between J26 and J22, while emergency services respond to the incident.

Two lanes are currently closed on the carriageway, and there are reported to be at least 3 miles of delays.



Greater Manchester police are at the scene.

North West Ambulance Service were called at around 2pm to the incident, but did not take anyone to hospital.

The crash is now causing tailbacks on the M58 eastbound carriageway.

Highways England said there are 6.5 miles of tailbacks on the southbound carriageway.

Traffic is now backing up onto the M58 eastbound, as motorists attempt to join the M6 at the Orrell interchange.

Updates to follow...