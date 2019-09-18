M6 to remain closed all night for resurfacing after lorry spills 200 litres of fuel onto road

The M6 near Preston has been shut down for the night for resurfacing following a huge diesel spill this morning.

The southbound carriageway between junctions 32 and 31A is expected to remain closed until 6am tomorrow while roadworks are carried out by Highways England.

Picture by Lancashire road police

The motorway was closed today after a lorry transporting heavy plant machinery overturned near the 31A junction at around 9.10am, spilling 200 litres of fuel onto the road.

Two lanes were reopened at 3pm for rush hour, before closing again at 8pm.

A Highways England spokesman said: "Due to the earlier accident a roadworks full closure is required at J32, M6, Broughton, southbound while the road is resurfaced. This is being installed now with an end time of 6am tomorrow."