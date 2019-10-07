M6 slip roads closed at junctions 29 and 31 after rush hour incidents

Have your say

Two separate incidents on M6 slip roads is leading to rush hour delays this morning.



Police have been forced to close the northbound entry slip road at junction 29 (Bamber Bridge) after a collision shortly after 8am.

Both lanes have been shut, preventing traffic from joining the M6 northbound.

Highways said it expects normal traffic conditions to return between 9.30am and 9.45am.

Highways have also closed a lane on the M6 southbound exit slip road at junction 31 (A59 Preston New Road, Samlesbury) after a car broke down on the carriageway.

Lane 3 (of 3) has been closed as you exit the motorway and head towards the roundabout.

Highways said traffic is coping well but some delays are expected.

UPDATE - 9.05am - M6 Southbound lane re-opened on exit slip road, recovery work completed and broken down car removed at J31 A59 Preston New Road (Samlesbury).

Lane three (Of three) was closed until around 8.35am. This was affecting traffic as you exited the motorway and head towards the roundabout.