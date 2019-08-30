M6 slip road reduced to 1 lane after rush hour crash at Bamber Bridge

Have your say

A crash on an M6 slip road has led to heavy congestion and delays this morning (August 30).



The crash happened on the M6 northbound exit slip at junction 29 (Bamber Bridge, M65) at around 9.50am.

A car is understood to have crashed into a barrier on the hard shoulder.

The stricken vehicle has been recovered, but Highways have been forced to shut lane 2 as repairs are made to the damaged barrier.

It means traffic is moving very slowly on approach to M6 junction 29 and M65 junction 1 at Bamber Bridge Interchange.

READ MORE: Project update: Road layouts changing ahead of Penwortham Bypass opening

The northbound slip road has been reduced to 1 lane at junction 29 in Bamber Bridge after a car crashed into a barrier on the hard shoulder this morning (August 30)

Highways said they expect the carriageway to remain reduced to 1 lane until 12.15pm.