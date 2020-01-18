M6 shut in Lancashire after 'police incident'

Have your say

A huge stretch of the M6 was closed in both directions this afternoon after a "police incident."

The M6 was shut between junction 34 at Lancaster and junction 33 at Galgate.

All lanes have been stopped, resulting in stationary traffic and building queues due to the incident.

Lancashire Polcie said: "The M6 motorway is currently closed in both directions at J34 while we deal with an incident.

"Please avoid the area if possible.

"We will update you with further details when we can.".

No further details have yet been released.